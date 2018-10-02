Do you have a Name for your Car?
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 2, 2018 @ 6:27 AM

So I found out this weekend that my brother’s car — pictured here — has a name…and it’s Betty!  Not sure why, but he LOVES Betty (and his wife is okay with it).  I only named one car in my life — it was my favorite red Pontiac Gran Prix and I called her Rosalita — yes, after the Bruce Springsteen song.  So, here’s the scoop on the day…

October 2nd is Name Your Car Day! We are all guilty of selectively choosing a name that best fits our cars “personality.” If your car has been left in the dust, today is the day to give your wheels a name! Every car has character and personality. We spend a lot of time in our cars and put lots of time and energy into them, so it’s only fitting that each car gets its own name! Selecting a name should be done with much care and consideration, give your car a name that properly fits its character.

