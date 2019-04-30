Do you know who is running in the Kentucky Derby?

Trainer Bob Baffert walks Kentucky Derby winner Justify in a barn, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after arriving at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It’s called the most exciting two minutes in all of sports, but if you want to know all you can about it then you’re going to need about twenty to visit the links on the 20 horses listed below that comprise Saturday’s field when they go off at 6:50 p.m. ET in front of what is expected to be over 150,000 horse racing enthusiasts at Churchill Downs.

Here’s all you need to know:

Omaha Beach, trained by Richard Mandella and ridden by Mike Smith, is a 7-2 co-favorite alongside Bob Baffert’s Roadster, who is also listed at 7-2.

There are three other horses with 2019 Kentucky Derby odds of 7-1 or shorter—Improbable at 5-1, Maximum Security at 6-1, and Game Winner at 7-1.

If you want to have a little fun, put five bucks on Gray Magician 100-1 and really make it count.