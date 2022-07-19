News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Do you Miss Toys R Us? Help is on the Way – in time for Christmas!

By Pam Cook
July 19, 2022 6:11AM EDT
Toys R Us is making a comeback this holiday shopping season.

Macy’s announced the toy store brand will be in every one of its locations in time for Christmas shopping. The in-store Toys R Us shops will vary in size from one-thousand to ten-thousand square feet.

The Toys R Us brand has attempted a number of comebacks since it closed all its stores in 2018 due to bankruptcy. The Macy’s locations will begin to open later this month with plans to have all open by October 15th.

Between Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events at the shops, including family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and more.

