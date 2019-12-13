Listen
Pam Cook
Gary Rivers
Rich Eisen
Kenny & JT
Joe Palmisano
Spotlight
Watch
Win
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
SourceBook 2019
Weather Forecast
WHBC on Alexa!
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Alpha Cares
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Pam Cook
Do you use Ring security cameras? You’d better read this!
Pam Cook
Dec 13, 2019 @ 7:08am
As users nationwide report that their Amazon Ring security cameras are being taken over by hackers, one family in Tennessee says that not only did their camera to their daughters’ bedroom get infiltrated but the hacker harassed their children through the camera’s two-way microphone.
The mother of four told
Today
that she bought the Ring on a special Black Friday sale and installed it in the bedroom of two of her daughters. Video reveals a hacker watching and speaking to one of the girls while she came into her room, using racial slurs and telling her to “mess up the room” and “smash the TV”.
The hacker also played Tiny Tim’s “Tiptoe Through The Tulips” which was used in a 2010 horror film and told the 8-year-old to trust him because he was Santa Claus. The girl, terrified, left her room where her parents discovered that the camera was hacked and disconnected it immediately.
Hacked users aren’t happy with Amazon’s customer support for issuing “blanket statements” and even blaming the hacks on the users. The family says their children are afraid to sleep in their rooms now saying that they don’t feel safe in their own home.
TAGS
amazon
camera
hackers
ring
security
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole
News Talk Sports
Listen
Pam Cook
Gary Rivers
Rich Eisen
Kenny & JT
Joe Palmisano
Spotlight
Watch
Win
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
SourceBook 2019
Weather Forecast
WHBC on Alexa!
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Alpha Cares
Show Schedule
SOCIAL