Dobbs Back To Back-Up Watson For Browns

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 21: Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Joshua Dobbs is back with the Browns in a familiar role.

Scott Petrak of Brownszone.com is reporting that Dobbs has agreed to a 1-year deal to back up Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the 2023 season.

In 2022, while Watson was suspended for the first Cleveland’s first 11 games, Dobbs served as Jacoby Brissett’s back-up, but never played a snap for the Browns in the regular season.

After Watson returned, the Browns cut Dobbs, who then ended up with the Titans where he started 2 games for them, the first 2 starts of his NFL career.

Tennessee went (0-2) in Dobbs 2 starts, with losses to Dallas and Jacksonville. The 28 year old QB threw for 411 yards with 2 td passes and 2 interceptions. He also fumbled 1 time.