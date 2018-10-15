Documentary Explores Cartel Connection to Ohio’s Opioid Crisis
By Gary Rivers
Oct 15, 2018 @ 8:49 AM

Sara Carter, Executive Producer of Not in Vein, is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Morning.  

The opioid epidemic has reached a critical juncture in the U.S. In 2016, more than 60,000 people died from opioid overdoses.

Not in Vein exposes the billion-dollar cartel-controlled distribution network in the United States — and specifically in Ohio. Ohio is among the top five states with the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths. Sara Carter, an award-winning journalist and executive producer of the film, will be joined at the screenings by leaders in Ohio’s fight against the opioid epidemic including:

The free screening was held on Wednesday, October 10 at 9:00 am. at The Grove City Church of the Nazarene.

Gary asked Sara these questions:

  • Where can folks view the film?
  • Is there a Trailer?
  • How did she get interested in the project?
  • Was she ever in any danger?

TRAILER

 

