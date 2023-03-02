Documents Detail EMTs’ Failure To Aid Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Documents provided to The Associated Press show that two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians who were fired and had their licenses suspended for failing to give aid to Tyre Nichols for 19 minutes after he was brutally beaten by police did not perform basic examinations, including checking his vital signs.

EMTs JaMichael Sandridge and Robert Long went to the location where five Memphis police officers had punched, kicked and hit Nichols with a baton during an arrest after Nichols fled a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Nichols died three days later at a hospital.