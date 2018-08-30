Does Poor Sleep Cause You to Be Socially Inept?

Sleep Specialist, Jim Evanger was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. He’s talking: Sleep. Specifically, how sleep depreivation is fueling a loneliness crisis in America….and it’s making us angrier.

He’s talking about a new study by the UC Berkeley that shows sleep deprivation is fueling the loneliness epidemic because overly-tired people are less sociable.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found that sleep-deprived people feel lonelier and less inclined to engage with others, avoiding close contact in much the same way as people with social anxiety. The study also showed tired people can pass on their feelings of social isolation to others, almost as if loneliness itself is contagious.

“We humans are a social species. Yet sleep deprivation can turn us into social lepers,” said study senior author Matthew Walker, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, at UC Berkeley.