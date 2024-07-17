Does Vance Selection Help Other Ohio Republicans?

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio is introduced during the Republican National Convention Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s still excitement across Ohio about Senator JD Vance’s selection as Donald Trump’s Republican running mate.

Congressman Jim Jordan thinks it means an assist for other races, like Bernie Moreno’s bid to oust longtime Senator Sherrod Brown.

And here in Ohio there’s also jockeying for position, with the governor choosing Vance’s replacement in the Senate, should the Trump-Vance ticket win.