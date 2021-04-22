Does your Cat’s Behind touch all the surfaces in your home? A Science Fair Project
There’s a sixth grader in Tennessee who decided to tackle that question for his science fair project.
His project is called …and this is cleaned up for this story….. “Does your cat’s behind really touch all the surfaces in your home?”
He ran his experiment by putting a non-toxic lipstick on his cats’ behinds and then keeping track of where that lipstick showed up around the house. And the results are:
1. Cats with long and medium hair didn’t make any contact with hard or soft surfaces.
2. Cats with short hair didn’t make contact with hard surfaces . . . but there were smears of lipstick on soft surfaces like the bed.
So the good news is: Your cat ISN’T dragging their butt all over your house. But if you have a short-haired cat . . . well, maybe not everything is safe.