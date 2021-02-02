Does your pet have what it takes to be on TV?

Is your pet a star waiting to be born? Now’s your chance to win the ultimate bragging rights: enroll your pet in the CADBURY Bunny Commercial this Easter and you could win, $5,000! America will help decide the winner! Enter today for your chance to win! Enter by March 1st at Bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com
a Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer rookie card recently sold for $738K. Ever since the Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” came out, the collectible card market has been on absolute fire…and doesn’t appear to be dying out anytime soon.
If you’re ready to throw in the towel on your New Year’s resolutions, some experts say it’s fine and you probably don’t need them anyway. Research shows when you go through extended challenging times, like say a pandemic, chronic stress can leave you feeling anxious and worn out, which isn’t ideal for making major changes.
Tom Brady is 43 years old and about to play in his 10th Super Bowl. Brady says he would definitely consider playing up to and maybe past 45. Patrick Mahomes is 25 years old and will be playing in his 2nd Super Bowl on Sunday when the Chiefs face the Buccaneers.
Kick off is scheduled for 6:30 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with Kansas City a 3.5 point favorite.
Yesterday we told you that John Cena would appear at Wrestlemania 37.
Today, we’re saying the opposite.
Cena, who turns 44 years old in April, is in Canada filming “Peacemaker,” a series for HBO Max and would have to stop production and quarantine upon returning to the States for Wrestlemania and couldn’t possibly make the April 10th date of Wrestlemania without holding up production of his next movie.
A woman in Detroit has claimed that while she was at work, a thief or thieves stole the entire porch in front of her house. It is not clear when her porch was taken, but she plans to file a police report. She shared photos on her instagram account and is setting up a go fund me account to raise enough money to build a new porch. sounds like another loss in Michigan.
In Youtuber news:
The YouTuber “Super Mainstream” runs a channel where he livestreams himself sleeping for thousands of viewers, and according to a new interview, he says he makes over $2,400 in donations for every six-hour broadcast.
FOR SLEEPING!
Tough work if you can get it.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” isn’t due for release until March, but if you can’t wait to find out what happens look no further than YouTuber “WorldofGeekdom.” After the release of the Warner Bros movie’s official trailer, the YouTuber has shared a new video claiming to have exclusive spoilers about the end of the movie.
On the heels of the Matt Stafford trade, Matt LaFleur of the Packers says, “There’s ‘No Doubt’ Rodgers Will Stay Packers QB for a long time.”
Or (we think) until someone gives him 2 first round picks, a third rounder and a Super Bowl starting quarterback!
Today is Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Today in Sports History
1876 – MLB National League was formed in New York City. The teams were located in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Hartford, Louisville, New York, Philadelphia and St. Louis.
1967 – The American Basketball Association was formed by representatives of the NBA.
Today in 2014, Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8. It was the most viewed television event in the United States with over 111-million viewers.
One year ago today, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. With QB Patrick Mahomes taking MVP, it was Chiefs’ first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.
Celebrating birthdays today
Who knew it was her birthday at last years Super Bowl when she performed with J-Lo, Shakira is 44.
Former Mrs. Billy Joel, Supermodel Christie Brinkley is 67