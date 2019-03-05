Dog Attacks Send 3 To Hospital

(WHBC) – Four people were injured when they were attacked by a pack of three dogs in separate incidents in Akron.

Police say the first incident happened in the 800 block of Reed Avenue on Monday morning.

Three people were bitten, with two of the victims receiving extensive injuries and having to be transported to a hospital.

Then a short time later a woman was attacked by the same dogs in the area of Milton Street and Roscoe Avenue.

She suffered extensive injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers located the dogs in the 1000 block of Welton Avenue and contained them until animal control arrived.

The owner of the dogs is unknown.