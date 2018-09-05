Dog Stops Kidnapping!

Molly, a 13-inch Beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, waits in the benching area to compete during the 140th Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

An early morning stroll could’ve had a tragic ending for an 11-year-old girl in Pasadena, Texas. According to her family, she was out walking her dog while in town visiting relatives and was nearly abducted in their neighborhood.

Bianca Hernandez says her little sister resisted the would-be abductor when he grabbed her by the arm and told her to “Come on.” The girl was losing her struggle when her dog, Ray, a two-year-old Beagle mix jumped in and bit the man’s leg. Then the little girl was able to get away and run home and both she and the dog were unharmed.

Surveillance video from the townhouse complex shows a clear shot of the suspect and license plate of the green 2001 Ford Expedition he was driving, so Pasadena Police hope to locate him. As for the family, they’re counting their blessings after the attempted kidnapping. “We’re blessed that she’s okay,” Hernandez says.