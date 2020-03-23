      Breaking News
Monday Recap: Death Total Doubles, Hiring Freeze in State Government

Dog Tips During The Coronavirus

Kenny Roda
Mar 23, 2020 @ 3:48pm

March 23rd is “National Puppy Day” and in honor of that, ESPN 2 will have special broadcasting tonight in honor of man’s best friend beginning at 6pm..

Also, “People Magazine” has an article for all dog owners that provides them with tips on how to keep dogs active during this “Stay At Home” order during this Coronavirus Pandemic.

Copy and paste in you browser –

https://people.com/pets/keep-dogs-active-during-coronavirus/

If you are looking for more tips to keep your dog mobile, visit www.yumove.com.

 

TAGS
coronavirus dogs people Puppies Stay At Home
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon