Dog Tips During The Coronavirus
March 23rd is “National Puppy Day” and in honor of that, ESPN 2 will have special broadcasting tonight in honor of man’s best friend beginning at 6pm..
Also, “People Magazine” has an article for all dog owners that provides them with tips on how to keep dogs active during this “Stay At Home” order during this Coronavirus Pandemic.
Copy and paste in you browser –
https://people.com/pets/keep-dogs-active-during-coronavirus/
If you are looking for more tips to keep your dog mobile, visit www.yumove.com.