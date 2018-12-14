Doggo Takes the Ice

The St. Louis Blues had a very good boy join them after practice on Thursday. The doggo on the ice was Barclay, who is named after late Blues great Barclay Plager. He is a 5-month-old yellow lab puppy who was adopted by the team from an organization that trains service dogs. Barclay is already a star on the ice. He first runs around with the stick and then goes after the puck. However, he still has some more to learn because he did not quite make it to the net!

Video courtesy of Sports World Videos.