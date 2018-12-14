Doggo Takes the Ice
By Ariel Stahler
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 3:44 PM

The St. Louis Blues had a very good boy join them after practice on Thursday.  The doggo on the ice was Barclay, who is named after late Blues great Barclay Plager.  He is a 5-month-old yellow lab puppy who was adopted by the team from an organization that trains service dogs.  Barclay is already a star on the ice.  He first runs around with the stick and then goes after the puck.  However, he still has some more to learn because he did not quite make it to the net!

Video courtesy of Sports World Videos.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WHBC Supports “It’s A Wonderful Life” Benefit Habitat for Humanity Former Mount Union WR Joins the Show Indians Complete Three-Team Trade With Seattle and Tampa Bay Cavs With Another New Uniform Canton-Cleveland Not Getting The NFL Draft Again It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas at The Kenny & JT Show