Dominion Provides Environmental Grants to Kent Stark, Malone
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Kent State Stark and Malone University are among several northeast Ohio organizations receiving environmental grants from Dominion Energy Ohio.
KSU Stark got $14,100 for a water resources initiative and other programs, while Malone got $5000 for its virtual environment education program.
Here’s more info from the Dominion press release:
Kent State University Stark, North Canton, received $14,190 for its Water Resources Initiative, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Environmental Education and Outreach program.
Malone University, Canton, received $5,000 for its Virtual Environment educational program, which teachers and students can in either in-person or remote class situations.