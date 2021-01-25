      Weather Alert

Dominion Provides Environmental Grants to Kent Stark, Malone

Jim Michaels
Jan 25, 2021 @ 4:26am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Kent State Stark and Malone University are among several northeast Ohio organizations receiving environmental grants from Dominion Energy Ohio.

KSU Stark got $14,100 for a water resources initiative and other programs, while Malone got $5000 for its virtual environment education program.

Here’s more info from the Dominion press release:

Kent State University Stark, North Canton, received $14,190 for its Water Resources Initiative, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Environmental Education and Outreach program.

Malone University, Canton, received $5,000 for its Virtual Environment educational program, which teachers and students can in either in-person or remote class situations.

