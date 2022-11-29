Dominion, State Offering Plenty of Help Paying Heating Bills

Courtesy Ohio Department of Development

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you are already having concerns about paying higher natural gas bills, Dominion Energy Ohio reminds you there is help out there.

Those with low incomes can apply for government assistance with HEAP, PIPP Plus and other such programs.

And any customer, regardless of income, can take advantage of the PUCO’s Special Reconnect Order.

That can be done once per heating season.

Here’s more from Dominion:

Dominion Energy Ohio is helping customers manage their bills this winter with various company payment plans and government energy assistance programs.

Information is available 24/7 online at DominonEnergy.com, searching keywords billing options and assistance. Customers who may not be able to afford their heating bills are urged to contact Dominion Energy Ohio immediately at, 1-800-362-7557 to inquire about payment plans and energy assistance programs. (Hearing-impaired customers with Telecommunications Devices for the Deaf can call 711.)

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Special Reconnect Order: The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s annual Special Reconnect Order took effect October 17. All residential customers, regardless of income, may restore gas service or avoid a shutoff once during the heating season, between October 17, 2022, through April 14, 2023 by paying the lesser of: the entire past-due balance on your gas bill; the past-due payments if you are on a special payment plan;

or $175.

For more information on the Special Reconnect Order, customers should visit, https://www.dominionenergy.com/175

Dominion Energy Billing Options, Energy Assistance and Weatherization Assistance

The company offers short term payment extensions and long-term payment plans to help residential and commercial customers manage their balances. We also offer Energy Assistance and have home weatherization programs to help customers save energy.

Budget Billing and Payment Arrangements: Dominion Energy offers Budget Billing which allows customers to avoid seasonal fluctuations and pay a fixed budget amount each month, based on annual gas usage. Dominion Energy also offers a Budget Plus Plan, a Current Plus Plan, a One-Ninth Plan, a One-Third Plan and Short-Term Extensions. Extended payment plans may include installments on past due balances, plus a calculated budgeted amount or your current usage.

Energy Assistance: Dominion Energy offers direct help through our EnergyShare® program for customers who have exhausted all other forms of energy assistance. It’s funded with company contributions and donations from customers and employees.

Customers may apply for EnergyShare® assistance between December 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, or until funds run out, to receive a maximum payment of $300. Customers can see if they meet yearly income requirements by contacting the administrator of the program, The Salvation Army, at: https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/.

Weatherization Assistance: Customers can save money by weatherizing their homes. The Housewarming Program provides weatherization assistance to help income-eligible customers reduce their energy usage. For information, call CHN Housing Partners at, 216-325-1149, or visit https://chnhousingpartners.org/housing-and-community-services/home-energy-efficiency-services/.

Our Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) Program through CLEAResult helps our residential customers improve their homes’ energy efficiency. It all starts with a home energy assessment. Rebates up to $1,250 are available for eligible improvements. Customers may call 1-877-287-3416 to schedule an assessment or visit www.deohpwes.com for program details and eligibility information.

Government Assistance Programs

The following programs are available for income-eligible customers. Customers can apply for all programs with one application at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov, which provides income guidelines as well. Applications also are available at libraries, some banks and your local home energy assistance provider, or by calling the Ohio Development Services Agency at 1-800-282-0880. Hearing-impaired customers with Telecommunications Devices for the Deaf can call 711.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP Plus): To qualify for this special payment plan, developed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, a customer’s yearly gross household income can be up to 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Under PIPP Plus, participating customers may maintain their natural gas service by paying 5 percent of their total gross monthly household income, or $10, whichever is greater.

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides a one-time heating bill credit during the winter heating season. HEAP is available to customers whose yearly gross household income is up to 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

The Winter Crisis Program (WCP) provides a one-time grant to help avoid a shutoff or to restore service once between November 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. Local community action agencies can assist with emergency payments to help avoid disconnection. Dial 2-1-1 or visit http://ouw.org/211-map/ for community resources.

Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) is a federally funded program that provides grants for home weatherization projects to customers whose incomes are no more than 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

For more information on these programs customers can visit, https://www.dominionenergy.com/ohio/billing/billing-options-and-assistance

