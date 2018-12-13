Donated Toys To Be Given To Students

(WHBC) – Some Canton elementary school children will be having a brighter Christmas thanks to some generous people in the community.

Canton Police Department detectives recently delivered a lot of toys to Schreiber Elementary School.

“We dropped off 12 55-gallon garbage bags full of brand new toys, so there were a couple hundred toys there,” said Lt. Vic George.

He says the toys were donated by Bill and Wendy Gaff, who for the last few years have donated toys to the police department to give away.

He says the two donate the toys in memory of Wendy’s dad, Steve Zerby, the former police chief of Jackson Township.

The Lieutenant, who works drug investigations, says he sees how kids suffer when caught up in things they have no power over.

“They’re kind of like innocent owners of what’s going on in their life, so we try to help them out. Who doesn’t want to see a kid happy at Christmas.”

Schreiber Principal Aaron Bouie III says he can’t wait to see the kids’ faces light up when they get the toys on December 21st.

“You pass out toys to 300 kids, you create a lot of excitement.”

And he says it’s also a teaching lesson for the students.

“This a good and prime example for us to talk about of kindness and caring for others. It’s a real life example of everything all of our teachers on a daily basis are impressing upon our children.”

He says the toys will be handed out on December 21st, the last day before Christmas break.