Donations Coming In For Family of Fire Victims

(ONN) – Thousands of dollars in donations have poured in for family members following the deaths of five children killed in a fire at their home in Youngstown.

Penny Wells is director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past.

She tells the Youngstown Vindicator that nearly $10,000 had been raised to cover the children’s funeral arrangements, which have yet to be announced.

Donors in a separate fundraising effort have given over $10,000 to the family’s $20,000 GoFundMe goal.

Authorities say the five children who died ranged in age from 1 to 9.

Investigators have said there’s no sign the fire was suspicious. The cause is still to be determined.