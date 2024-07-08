Donny Osmond: Not what I expected!

As those of you who listen to me on a regular basis know, I am a huge fan of Donny Osmond and have been for more than 50 years. So, when I found out he was coming to the Akron Civic Theater on July 6th I could hardly contain my excitement. This would be his Vegas Show, not just Donny on stage singing, but a true spectacular. I kept asking friends and family who would go with me? No one volunteered, they just smiled at me. Finally, my sister — who took me to my first concert 50 years ago — said sure, I’ll go! And my niece, who is in her 30’s, said what the heck Aunt Pam, I’ll go too. And so we planned. A nice dinner before at a great restaurant nearby and then a short walk to the venue.

When he ran out on stage and began the show with Soldier of Love and then transitioned into Puppy Love I realized something — this show was going to be something I had not expected. I was appreciating how this 66 year old man was bounding around stage and his beautiful voice was belting out songs like he was 16. Boy did I appreciate that so much. Sure, Donny Osmond is still very good looking, charming, and funny – but something I really never paid attention to in my younger days was how well he can sing and how dynamic an entertainer he is.

And so this show was so much more than I expected. It was a great trip down memory lane. It was a great evening filled with smiles and sing-a-longs. And it was a great couple of hours of realization that Donny Osmond is more than just a pretty face! (Sorry Donny! I mean that as a huge compliment)

Thank you for keeping me young.