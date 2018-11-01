Don’t Eat the Soup!
By Ariel Stahler
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 3:19 PM

A viral video has been circulating of a man tasting soup out of a soup bar at a grocery store and then putting the ladle back into the soup pot.  The video was originally posted on Reddit and has been viewed over one million times on social media.  A Twitter account called @WTFVids_ posted the video with the caption “Something to think about the next time you eat at the salad bar.”  Other Twitter users expressed their disgust of this man’s “snack.”  Video courtesy of RM Videos on YouTube.

