DON’T Feed your Pets This!

Top Toxic People Foods you should NOT give your pet!

Prize: 1 pair of tickets to the annual Community Hospice Fundraiser “A Taste of Heaven”.

1) Alcohol

2) Chocolate

3) Coffee

4) Citrus

5) Grapes and Raisins

6) Milk/Dairy

7) Nuts

8) Onions

9) Garlic

10) Raw meat/eggs

11) Yeast Dough

Also…FYI

Xylitol

Xylitol is used as a sweetener in many products, including gum, candy, baked goods and toothpaste. It can cause insulin release in most species, which can lead to liver failure. The increase in insulin leads to hypoglycemia (lowered sugar levels). Initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination. Signs can progress to seizures. Elevated liver enzymes and liver failure can be seen within a few days.