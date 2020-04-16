Don’t post that Old High School Senior Picture!
Scam sign
DO NOT post that graduation picture on Facebook as a tribute to the class of 2020. That’s the word from the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB is warning it’s giving scammers additional information and hints to steal your identity. Scammers can use these photos to find out your name, high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions.
Also, you probably don’t want to take all those quizzes and surveys online. Too much information can be hacked by scammers.
Here are some tips from the BBB:
Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.
Social media users should also change their security question
If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.