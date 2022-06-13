Do’s and Don’ts in a Restaurant – Take Note!
Whether you realize it or not, you may be annoying restaurant workers. Experts in the restaurant industry recently shared some of the most annoying customer habits with TravelAndLeisure.com
Among the annoying things we should avoid are:
- Snapping your fingers at staff
- Comparing the food to another restaurant’s
- Making unsolicited physical contact with waitstaff
- Talking on your phone during the whole meal
- Sitting at a dirty table because you want it. Wait until they clear and clean it.
- Expect staffers to control circumstances brought on by weather.
- Not showing up after making a reservation