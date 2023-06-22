DOT Proposes Rules Changes After East Palestine Toxic Train Derailment

FILE PHOTO – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, left, Randy Keltz, manager of tank car safety programs with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), second from left, and Karl Alexy, chief safety officer with FRA, far right, look at a burned Norfolk Southern railcar that had been carrying hazardous materials, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, at the site of a Norfolk Southern train derailment. (Allie Vugrincic/The Vindicator via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Biden administration has proposed a rule change as a result of the East Palestine train derailment.

The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the Department of Transportation proposes maintaining in real time any information on hazardous materials shipments.

Another goal is making that info readily accessible to first responders.

And any Hazmat incident would need to be communicated immediately to local first responders.