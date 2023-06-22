DOT Proposes Rules Changes After East Palestine Toxic Train Derailment
June 22, 2023 8:41AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Biden administration has proposed a rule change as a result of the East Palestine train derailment.
The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the Department of Transportation proposes maintaining in real time any information on hazardous materials shipments.
Another goal is making that info readily accessible to first responders.
And any Hazmat incident would need to be communicated immediately to local first responders.