News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

‘Double Dollar Day’ Enhances Giving to Foodbank on Thursday

By Jim Michaels
December 1, 2022 5:50AM EST
Share
‘Double Dollar Day’ Enhances Giving to Foodbank on Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’ve been considering giving to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Thursday would be a great day to do it.

It’s Double Dollar Day.

Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers says the JM Smucker Company and Beaver Constructors have provided nearly $120,000 in matching money for Thursday’s donations, effectively doubling your giving.

Flowers says from figures through September, they’ve seen 40,000 families at the new Canton facility on Cherry Avenue.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Former Stark Official Facing Another Theft Charge
3

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
4

CPD: Man Points Gun at Girlfriend with Kids in House
5

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus