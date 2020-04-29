Double Reversal! State Says Businesses Must Require Employees to Wear Face Coverings
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the third straight day, the state has delivered news in regard to who will and who won’t have to wear a face covering mask when Ohio starts to reopen the economy.
On Monday, Governor DeWine presented the major points of his plan, that explained the dates of when certain businesses in Ohio can reopen along with the guidelines they must follow.
One of the guidelines required all employees, clients and customers of retail or other businesses to wear a mask or face covering while at the store, office, etc.
However, Governor DeWine announced on Tuesday, that after speaking with numerous Ohioans, the state had decided that masks would no longer be a requirement, but simply a recommendation for all customers and guests. DeWine said some felt the requirement was an over-reach by the state.
This afternoon, another change, or perhaps clarification was made by the state. According to the responsible Protocols on the state’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan website, face covering were listed as the first requirement for employees of businesses that will soon reopen.
DeWine said yesterday that businesses would have the option to enforce a face covering policy for customers. He also mentioned that it will be the responsibility of the the employer to provide employees with proper face coverings once they reopen.