      Weather Alert

Dover Council President Indicates He’ll Go After Homrighausen’s Interim Position

Jim Michaels
May 6, 2022 @ 4:23am
Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dover’s council president plans to seek the position of interim mayor.

Shane Gunnoe telling our Jordan Miller on 1480 WHBC’s “Live and Local” that he’ll add his name to those submitting applications to the county Probate Court to lead the city in the absence of Richard Homrighausen.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday.

Gunnoe says the council president normally takes the mayor’s spot automatically when the mayor cannot serve, but it works differently under a suspension.

Homrighausen awaits a trial on ‘theft in office’ charges in September.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Another Plea, Sentence: 'Mom' Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler Son
Gas Prices Headed Back Up Again
April Shooting Victim From Canton Dies From Injuries
ABC 20/20 to Feature Anthony Harris Story with Pam Cook and Joe Palmisano
Connect With Us Listen To Us On