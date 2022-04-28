      Weather Alert

Dover Mayor Suspended With ‘Theft in Office’ Charges Hanging Over Him

Jim Michaels
Apr 28, 2022 @ 5:42am
Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen

DOVER, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A special commission of the Ohio Supreme Court chief justice has determined that Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is suspended.

That suspension will continue up to and including his trial on “theft in office” charges set for September.

The auditor’s office requested that commission of retired judges be formed.

The longtime mayor in a letter to the community says he will comply, but he maintains his innocence.

The relationship between city council and the mayor had devolved into a series of lawsuits being filed.

Homrighausen is accused of pocketing over $9000 from officiating at over 200 weddings.

It’s believed the Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court will eventually select an interim mayor.

