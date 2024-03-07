Dover, School District Agree on Schaeffler Tax-Sharing Deal

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Plans by the German-based company Schaeffler to expand to the city of Dover spells a financial windfall for the city and school district.

City council in Dover signed off on a tax-sharing agreement with the city school district this week.

They will share an estimated $14 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years.

The company will make components for electrical vehicles on 53 acres off North Wooster Avenue.

450 jobs will open up, with more employment anticipated later.