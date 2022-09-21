Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon.

The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.

The rig flipped over, bringing down power lines that landed on top of the cab.

The man and woman in the SUV suffered serious injuries.