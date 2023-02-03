Dover Woman Headed to Jail Over Church Thefts

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Dover woman who’s accused of stealing nearly $200,000 from St John United Church in Strasburg is going to jail for three months.

That was the sentence handed down in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court to 57-year-old Jodi Davis, who must also pay $30,000 in restitution.

The rest of the loss was covered by insurance proceeds.

Davis was in charge of all financial matters at the church for a number of years.

Her attorney reportedly says she began stealing in 2009 when her husband lost his job.

The thefts occurred through 2021.