Down The Stretch : In The Booth With Bels

Wellllll…..Down the Stretch they come!!! Week 7…Game 8 for the Aultman Hospital Game of the Week. Quite possibly, not only THE Game in the Federal League, but THE GAME of the Season!!! As 5 -1 MCKINLEY hosts the Rock ‘em Blue of LAKE also sitting at 5 -1!!! Simply said…Buckle Up!

MCKINLEY has reeled off 4 wins in a row and the Offense reflects that with an average of 450+ yards per game. Steady play by QB Keaton Rode with his arm and his legs, and the emergence of solid ground game with Stephon Harris along with Nino Hill…who has only seen action in approximately half of McKinley’s games due to disciplinary issues. He was a major factor in last year’s win at Lake. The trio of Dante McClellan, Xavier Harris, and Keith Quincy are as good as it gets at WR and the collective abilities to hit the big play any time they touch the ball. All cylinders need to be clicking against an outstanding Bluestreak Defense.

And…how about that LAKE defense….last week completely dismantling a potent Jackson offense….99 total yards..10 sacks. Lippe, Christopher have been huge. FYI…LAKE allowed one score in the past 3 games. Nuff said. And yes…there is offense…Since Nate Baker was tagged as the marquis RB he is on his way to a 1,000 yard season, and the Bluestreaks are back to a Two QB system with Cale Jarvis and Noah Kubasky. However, against a Bulldog team that brings physicality, speed, and athleticism….they have to finish drives….something that has been a season struggle for Lake.

Friday Night The Aultman Hospital Game of the Week has all the ingredients of and absolutely Epic battle in the Fed and all of Stark County!! From my perspective In the Booth…just sit back and enjoy…we promise it’s going to be a great ride!! High School Football Lives here!! Kenny, Mark, Denny and yours truly look forward to seeing y’all On the Radio!!