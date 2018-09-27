Here we go…..Week 6 of High School Football. Computer points has the

vision of playoffs dancing in the heads of many teams. Those who are

hanging on by a thread realize a loss in Week 6 could greatly lessen

their chances of a game Week 11.

The McKinley Bulldogs are looking good thus far. Perfect at 5 – 0. A

team that has dominated some opponents and tested by others. They

have weathered the storm. It’s a McKinley team that can do damage in

so many ways. They can hit you with big plays by pass, run or special

teams, or take the clock away from you with sustained drives. And how

about a shout out for QB Alijah Curtis. Through 5 games this year he

has thrown for an additional 400 yards and increased his completion

percentage by 10% over the same span in 2017. And by the way…he

has yet to throw a pick.

Rock ‘Em Blue will host Canton McKinley this Friday Night for the

Shearer’s Snacks Game of the Week. Lake came out of the gates 3 – 0,

and have stumbled the past two weeks to drop to 3 -2. The offense is

sputtering a bit. It is paramount they find their running game again, and

that means Cameron Martin needs quantity, and quality touches. If the

Bluestreaks “have to throw” to stay in it….then it’s advantage Bulldogs.

So Down the Stretch They Come….with a bucket of computer points at

the finish line. From my perspective in the booth it’s everything you

want for Week 6 in the Fed! See y’all on the radio!