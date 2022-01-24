      Weather Alert

Downtown Akron Impacted by Power, Natural Gas Outages

Jim Michaels
Jan 24, 2022 @ 4:27am
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 175 downtown Akron electricity customers continue to be impacted by a power outage.

Others have no heat because of a natural gas disruption.

The Harold Stubbs Justice Center is closed today because of the power loss.

Ohio Edison says a fire in an underground storage vault at Main and West Market Street Sunday morning was the cause.

And a broken water main that impacted a main Dominion Energy Ohio gas line continues to cause problems.

A spokesperson says hundred of gallons of water are being removed so repairs can be made.

A mainly-daytime warming center was opened at the Mason Community Learning Center.

Here are some other warming centers that have opened.

Customers who need shelter for the night are urged to call Dominion Energy at, 1-877-542-2630.

