Downtown Canton Man Accused in Weekend Stabbing Incident

By Jim Michaels
June 6, 2023 8:40AM EDT
Terry Windbigler (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 56-year-old Canton man is charged with felonious assault.

He’s accused of stabbing a 54-year-old man several times in the face and back Sunday night according to police and court records.

Terry Windbigler who lives at the Heritage House high rise building at High Avenue and 2nd Street SW is accused of stabbing the victim.

The two had argued on the property of the apartment building.

The victim was treated at Aultman Hospital.

