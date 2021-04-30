Downtown Canton Streets Closing Saturday Morning for HOF Marathon 5K
Courtesy Canton police
A number of downtown Canton streets will be closed tomorrow morning between 7 and 10 for the Hall of Fame Marathon Draft Day 5K, including Market and Cleveland Avenues between 12th Street NW and 9th Street SW.
The numbered cross streets in that stretch will also be closed at Market and Cleveland including West Tusc.
Here’s the info from the Canton police Traffic bureau:
Roads Closed
12th St NW (east bound lane )
Market Ave N from 12th St to Market Ave S at 9th St
Tusc at Cleveland
Tusc at Market
Cleveland Ave S from 9th St to Cleveland Ave N 12th St
9th St S ( westbound lane )
All cross streets between Cleaveland Ave and Market Ave from 9th St S to 12th St N