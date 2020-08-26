      Breaking News
Route 8 Crash Victim Identified as North Canton Man

Downtown Hotel Set to Collect New Taxes, Assessments Upon Reopening in 2 Months

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2020 @ 3:42am
DoubleTree by Hilton Hall of Fame Village Hotel, Canton (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When the remodeled DoubleTree by Hilton Hall of Fame Village Hotel in downtown Canton reopens in about two months, it’ll be poised to collect funding as part of a Tourism Development District.

Canton City Council approved collection of an additional 2-percent tax from guests.

The city’s 3-percent bed tax will also go into a special fund now.

At this time, the district encompasses just the hotel.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire