Downtown Hotel Set to Collect New Taxes, Assessments Upon Reopening in 2 Months
DoubleTree by Hilton Hall of Fame Village Hotel, Canton (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When the remodeled DoubleTree by Hilton Hall of Fame Village Hotel in downtown Canton reopens in about two months, it’ll be poised to collect funding as part of a Tourism Development District.
Canton City Council approved collection of an additional 2-percent tax from guests.
The city’s 3-percent bed tax will also go into a special fund now.
At this time, the district encompasses just the hotel.