Downtown Massillon Bar Remains Closed After Small Fire

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A downtown Massillon bar remains closed, pending cleanup of fire damage and the OK from the Massillon Fire Department.

The small storefront fire did an unspecified amount of damage at Downtown Heck’s Taproom on Lincoln Way E.

The business owner next door heard the front window shatter, and ran over with a fire extinguisher to douse much of the blaze.

The department says an inspection will be needed before the business can reopen.