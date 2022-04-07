      Weather Alert

Doylestown Man Convicted, Sentenced in 2021 Shooting Death in Canton

Jim Michaels
Apr 7, 2022 @ 5:53am
Zachary Becker (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Doylestown man was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison on Wednesday for the shooting death of a Canton man last May.

31-year-old Zachary Becker received that sentence shortly after being found guilty of the murder of 38-year-old Michael Gates.

The jury deliberated for about four hours.

Gates was shot dead outside his apartment on 9th Street near Walnut Avenue NE.

Becker had come to the apartment to sell him a gun when there was an apparent disagreement.

