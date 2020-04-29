Dr Acton Gets Bobblehead, Governor Figure Already Shipping
Courtesy National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s health director now has a bobblehead.
The Dr Amy Acton bobblehead will ship in July, but they can be ordered now from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
They are $25, with five dollars going to a nationwide charity that is supposed to provide masks for healthcare workers.
The Mike DeWine bobblehead just came out last week.