Dr Stan: Antibody Tests Have Arrived, Need $120 or Doctor’s Note
Dr Stan Anderson
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus antibody tests have made it to Stark County.
1480 WHBC Medical Expert Dr Stan Anderson says you can be tested at Quest Diagnostics locations.
Tests are $120 or call your doctor first.
These are the tests that determine whether you had the virus, versus the oral and nasal swabs that show whether you have it now.
