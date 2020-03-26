      Breaking News
Dr Stan: Don’t Cancel Your Doctor’s Appointment, Consider Video Visit

Jim Michaels
Mar 26, 2020 @ 3:55am
(April Wilson)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a curious thing, with COVID-19, the flu and more going around.

People are seemingly afraid to go to the doctor.

Add in the state’s “stay at home” order, and 1480 WHBC Medical Expert Dr Stan Anderson says some people are cancelling routine visits, and there’s an alternative: “tele-health”.

Doctor Stan says about half of what he does in his Jackson Township office could be done in a “video visit”.

And he says they are now covered by some insurances.

