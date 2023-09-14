Dr Stan’s Advice on Immunizations

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Time to look at getting a flu shot.

Then again, there’s an RSV vaccine for those at and over 60.

And of course the new COVID booster is on the way.

So which one first?

And do you need all three?

WHBC News Medical Expert Doctor Stan Anderson says unless there are specific health issues impacting you, it might be good to start with the flu shot, especially if you have heart disease.

“Dr Stan” says lung disease means an RSV shot, and obesity and diabetes sufferers should get the COVID booster.

He recommends talking it over with both your primary care physician and your pharmacist.

He says if you’re between the ages of 18 and 50 and in good health, and given some of the side effects, you probably don’t need the COVID booster.