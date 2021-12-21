      Breaking News
TUESDAY UPDATE: State Reports Highest-Ever Daily New Case Number

Dr. Vanderhoff: Take Extra Precautions at Big Family Gatherings

Jim Michaels
Dec 21, 2021 @ 4:48am
State Medical Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big traditional holiday dinner, packed around the dining room table?

Probably not a good idea, given the current state of the COVID-19 virus.

Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says it’s very contagious, and the omicron variant, even more so.

Dr. Vanderhoff says even if you’re vaccinated, wear a mask at large indoor gatherings, and those family events where everyone is close together.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Clinic Mercy Executive: COVID Hospitalizations at Highest Pandemic Levels
Stark Sheriff Offers Tips After Tuscarawas Senior Walks Away from Home
Akron Man Found Guilty in Killing of Lake Man
Remaining 12 Ohio Missionaries Held Hostage, Now Released
Connect With Us Listen To Us On