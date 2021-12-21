Dr. Vanderhoff: Take Extra Precautions at Big Family Gatherings
State Medical Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big traditional holiday dinner, packed around the dining room table?
Probably not a good idea, given the current state of the COVID-19 virus.
Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says it’s very contagious, and the omicron variant, even more so.
Dr. Vanderhoff says even if you’re vaccinated, wear a mask at large indoor gatherings, and those family events where everyone is close together.