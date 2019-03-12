Dr Zasio From A&E’s Hoarders Talks To Gary Rivers About The Hoarding Disorder

Hoarders retuend to A&E last Tuesday. WHBC’s Gary Rivers had the opportunity to speak with it’s star, Dr. Robin Zasio about the new show and the hoarding crisis in America.

The Emmy-nominated and Critics Choice Television Award-winning series, Hoarders, is back for a 10th season on A&E. In each two-hour episode, the show tackles the biggest, most extreme hoarders in the country and takes an in-depth look at what goes into dealing with a hoarding crisis.

The long-running docuseries explores the struggles and treatment of people who suffer from compulsive hoarding habits, the inability to part from even the most insignificant of possessions.

The Hoarders team of experts come together to help the family understand the impact of this devastating mental disorder while racing against the clock to help clean the mess and avert crisis. The show also provides aftercare: giving hoarders the chance to keep working in therapy and/or with an organizer.

Compulsive hoarding is an extremely emotional and difficult disorder, and by sharing these personal stories, it may allow others to realize they are not alone.

Dr. Robin Zasio, Psy. D., LCSW is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has been specializing in treating OCD and anxiety disorders for the past 20 years. She is a featured doctor on the Emmy Nominated A&E hit series “Hoarders”, Host of “My Extreme Animal Phobia” on Animal Planet, and author of THE HOARDER IN YOU: How to Live a Happier, Healthier, Uncluttered Life.