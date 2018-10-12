Drawing Out Gary’s Inner Zombie

The Massillon Zombie Walk’s Stacey Richardson brought out artist Katie Hinson to the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to help Gary Rivers get into the proper “Frame of mind” for the upcoming event.

Today Gary is sporting his new “undead look”

How’d it happen?

When is the Zombie Walk?

Can You Join The fun?

Find out all the details in the interview here:

Zombies invade the streets of Massillon during the 10th anniversary of The Massillon Zombie Walk. The Walk returns Saturday, October 14th from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Presented by Masonic Temple Clinton Lodge #47 F&AM, the annual event promises to be a lively celebration! No registration is required and the event is open to the public.

Adding to this year’s celebration, New Wave Nation will kick off the final Thriller performance at 7:30 PM on 1st Street. The popular band will close out the night with their signature 1980’s arena style experience.

Local vendors will have their products available for sale during the Zombie Walk. Vendors will be found in Duncan Plaza as well as 1st Street from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Not forgetting about the smallest zombie fans, the annual event with the support of the Massillon Public Library, will offer a variety of kids activities and crafts. Kids activities will be located inside the Massillon Museum beginning at 5:00 PM.

Thriller Performance and Zombie Walk

The Zombie Walk kicks off at 6:00 PM on 1st Street with the highly anticipated performance of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Encore performances of the popular dance will be at 7:00 PM on the Massillon Public Library lawn and a final performance on 1st Street with New Wave Nation at 7:30 PM.

Complete Massillon Zombie Walk Schedule

5:00 PM – Vendors & Children’s Activities inside the Massillon Museum

6:00 PM – Thriller Performance

Zombie Walk immediately follows the Thriller performance

7:00 PM – Thriller Performance at the Massillon Public Library

7:30 PM – Thriller Performance with New Wave Nation.

7:45 PM – 10:00 PM – New Wave Nation performance

Vendors will be open until 10:00 PM