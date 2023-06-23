DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island
June 23, 2023 7:52AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In an unusual move, the state of Ohio has transferred a convicted murderer to a prison in another state.
And he’s not just any convicted murderer.
31-year-old George Wagner IV is one of many members of his family either serving a sentence or awaiting trial in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family.
That mass killing occurred in Pike County in southern Ohio back in April of 2016.
Wagner was found guilty in the killing spree last November.
The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction tells the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was moved to a Rhode Island maximum security facility last month.
No reason is being given.
Wagner’s father goes on trial next year.