DRC: Wagner Family Member Moved to Maximum Security Prison in Rhode Island

George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. (Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In an unusual move, the state of Ohio has transferred a convicted murderer to a prison in another state.

And he’s not just any convicted murderer.

31-year-old George Wagner IV is one of many members of his family either serving a sentence or awaiting trial in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family.

That mass killing occurred in Pike County in southern Ohio back in April of 2016.

Wagner was found guilty in the killing spree last November.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction tells the Cincinnati Enquirer that he was moved to a Rhode Island maximum security facility last month.

No reason is being given.

Wagner’s father goes on trial next year.