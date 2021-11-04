Weather Alert
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Pam Cook
Dreading the Holidays because of the Money? Look HERE
Pam Cook
Nov 4, 2021 @ 8:16am
Happy woman Christmas shopping and looking at a window carrying bags
There’s no fighting it, the holiday season is upon us, and while some people are thrilled about it, there are plenty of people who are not so excited.
A new LendingTree survey finds:
48% of Americans say they are dreading the holidays because of how much they cost them.
40% are particularly dreading Christmas for this reason, while 13% are not looking forward to Thanksgiving.
24% of people say they are losing sleep due to anxiety about paying for the holiday season.
That’s even more true for parents with kids under 18 (36%) and Gen Z (35%).
13% of people say they are still paying off their debt from last year’s holiday season.
41% of folks say they will likely go into debt this holiday season.
That’s likely because 40% of people say they feel obligated to buy gifts for at least one person.
The most likely people they will be spending money on include:
Family members (23%)
Romantic partner (9%)
Friends (9%)
Partner’s family (9%)
Colleagues (5%)
So, how much will everyone be spending this year?
Well, the average person will spend $792 on holiday shopping this season.
That number goes up to $1,105 for parents with kids under 18.
TAGS
cash
dreading gifts
expensive
holidays
money
shopping
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
November 2nd 2021 - General Election - Results HERE
Canton Man Found Guilty of Federal Drug and Weapons Charges
Canton Man Dead in Car/Motorcycle Crash at Market, 30th
Stark County High School Football Playoff Scores - Week #1
Listen
Pam Cook
Live and Local on 1480 WHBC
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
Kenny & JT
Saturday Morning on WHBC
Spotlight
Watch
Events
Eye on Community
Submit Your Community Event
Contests
Closings & Delays
Contact
Internships
Meal Deals
Photo Gallery
Weather Forecast
WHBC Sports Broadcast Schedules
WHBC Sports Posts
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On