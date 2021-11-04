Dreading the Holidays because of the Money? Look HERE

      Weather Alert

Pam Cook
Nov 4, 2021 @ 8:16am
There’s no fighting it, the holiday season is upon us, and while some people are thrilled about it, there are plenty of people who are not so excited.

A new LendingTree survey finds:

  • 48% of Americans say they are dreading the holidays because of how much they cost them.
  • 40% are particularly dreading Christmas for this reason, while 13% are not looking forward to Thanksgiving.
  • 24% of people say they are losing sleep due to anxiety about paying for the holiday season.
  • That’s even more true for parents with kids under 18 (36%) and Gen Z (35%).
  • 13% of people say they are still paying off their debt from last year’s holiday season.
  • 41% of folks say they will likely go into debt this holiday season.
  • That’s likely because 40% of people say they feel obligated to buy gifts for at least one person.
  • The most likely people they will be spending money on include:
    • Family members (23%)
    • Romantic partner (9%)
    • Friends (9%)
    • Partner’s family (9%)
    • Colleagues (5%)

So, how much will everyone be spending this year?

  • Well, the average person will spend $792 on holiday shopping this season.
  • That number goes up to $1,105 for parents with kids under 18.
