Dreaming at CAK: New Flights Could be Coming Soon
CAK CEO Ren Camacho shows off one of the new jet bridges at the airport, part of the Gate Modernization Plan. (Akron Canton Airport)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The effort needs final approval from JobsOhio, but the Akron Canton Airport has raised nearly all of the $700,000 match needed to incentivize new air service.
The JobsOhio match would make the offer worth $3.5 million.
So what destinations does airport CEO Ren Camacho see in the future?
he stresses nothing is set in stone, but a return to global-connection airports like Atlanta and Reagan National as well as leisure flights are on his “wish list”.
Camacho says the effort may be more about necessity than assistance.
Michigan and Indiana and 30 other states already had programs in place to bring flights to smaller airports.
The city of Canton recently provided $25,000 in funding.